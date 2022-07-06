SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The multinational retail giant, Walmart, is stepping up its pizza game this summer.

The corporation is introducing a series of new, limited-edition Marketside Flat Breads and Street Pizzas.

The pizzas include a “melding of new flavors” with classic pizza, as well as a “new, rectangular Italian Street Pizza” that features a sourdough crust.

Here’s a list of the limited-time pizzas in stock this summer:

Marketside Mexican Street Corn Style Flat Bread ($5.50): This flatbread is topped with fire-roasted corn, lime-spiked crema and diced jalapeño, loaded with whole milk mozzarella and grated parmesan with a spicy chili sprinkle – bringing a summer street food favorite directly to your oven.

Marketside Medium Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza ($7.00): Bring the flavors of the South to your kitchen, no matter where you live with this hearty pizza, topped with spicy Nashville hot sauce, blackened chicken breast chunks, red onion strops and diced pickles, brought together with whole milk mozzarella and yellow cheddar to balance this delicious slice.

Marketside Sausage Italian Street Pizza ($7.00): Transport yourself to Italy in each bite with this pizza that delivers coarse ground fennel sausage, fresh mozzarella balls, black pepper cream sauce, sweet caramelized onions and green onions with a delectable garlic oil drizzle and Italian herb finish.

Walmart Marketside Pizzas feature a new San Giacomo crust, featuring double OO pizza flour, sourdough, dusted with breadcrumbs for a crispy bottom and baked in a high-heat oven to create bubbles and fresh-baked texture. San Giacomo crust comes in 12” and 16” traditional rounds.

All Marketside Pizza products are available nationwide, including in Salt Lake City.