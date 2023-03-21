SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — LISTEN, an investigative documentary exploring the murder of University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey, debuts next week.

The ESPN documentary covers the murder of McCluskey, 21, who was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend Melvin Rowland, 37, at a University of Utah parking lot in 2018. It will also investigate the roles of the police, the university, and Adult Parole and Probation in the case.

LISTEN will debut on Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. It will also be the focus of a two-hour 20/20 report on ABC, airing on Friday, March 31, at 9 p.m., anchored by David Muir.

McCluskey dated Rowland for about a month before she figured out he was a convicted felon and broke things off. McCluskey allegedly tried to get help as Rowland stalked and extorted her, but she was murdered.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LISTEN explores McCluskey’s life, death, and her parents’ quest for answers. According to ESPN, it exposes vast institutional failure.

“As documented in LISTEN,” ESPN stated, “The people and the institutions responsible for protecting her failed at every turn.”

Allegations of police misconduct were discussed as contributing to McCluskey’s murder, and her family settled a lawsuit for $13.5 million with the state of Utah. This documentary dives deeper into individuals and institutions, reportedly bringing to light their failure to protect McCluskey.

According to ESPN, the documentary will explore new information and interviews, as well as never before seen surveillance video, police, and dispatch recordings. It will also include previously unreleased video and audio interviews from the homicide investigation, phone recordings, and more.

It is part “true crime” and part accountability journalism, ESPN stated. Award-winning journalists will tell their side of the investigation, including the ongoing battle to obtain records from the University of Utah.

The documentary features several interviews with those involved in the case, including McCluskey’s parents, a former campus police officer, Sean Reyes (Utah Attorney General), Rowland’s parole agent, a woman who dated Rowland, two of Mccluskey’s closest friends, and more.

LISTEN will be available for on-demand viewing on ESPN+, and on Hulu after the March 28 premiere.