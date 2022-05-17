CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – Some harrowing new details have been release on the recent California church shooting that left one dead and five injured.

Images show parishioners pinning the suspect, who had opened fire on their congregation, to the ground.

Doctor John Chang can be seen, who was killed in the shooting as one of the several heroes of Sunday’s church service.

Police are now saying that 68-year-old David Chou allegedly set up a trap before shooting.

According to authorities, parishioners sprung into action when the shooter stopped to reload, holding him down until police arrived.

The FBI is now investigating this incident as a hate crime.