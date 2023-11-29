NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WGHP) — NASCAR has announced their new media partners for a $7.7 billion media rights deal.

The media rights deal includes Fox, NBC, Amazon, and Warner Bros., and will begin in the 2025 season.

NASCAR did not reveal monetary figures at the news conference held at the Music City Center one day before its season-ending awards ceremony. The Athletic reports that the deal is worth $7.7 billion — when the previously announced $1.1 billion agreement with The CW is included — and will run for seven years.

In 2022, The CW Network was acquired by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns this news station.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

NASCAR races were already televised by Fox Sports and NBC Sports. With the new deal, NASCAR’s coverage will expand to The CW, TNT, Amazon Prime, and B/R Sports on the Max streaming platform, formerly known as HBO Max.

The Cup Series will include existing partners Fox Sports and NBC, which will feature a mix of broadcast and cable events. Five races will be on Fox and four on NBC, with the remaining races for those two partners to air on FS1 and USA Network.

“We are super excited about what 2025 is going to bring to us because of where the distribution that we now have across air, which is a combination of obviously broadcast, cable and streaming,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. “We want to meet race fans where they are or potentially where they are. We think this group does exactly that for us.”

As part of the deals, Fox will get 14 Cup Series races annually in the first portion of the season, including the Daytona 500. Fox also retained the entire Truck Series schedule.

After the Fox portion of the Cup Series, the next five Cup races will be on Amazon Prime Video. It marks the first time in NASCAR history its top series will be exclusively streamed.

Warner Bros. Discovery will take over after Amazon’s races and carry the next five races. Those will be simulcast on TNT and streamed on the Max service.

“This agreement expands our portfolio of premium sports content throughout the summer and further elevates Max and our leading linear networks,” said Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.

NBC Sports will complete the season with the final 14 races.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon also both obtained exclusive rights to practice and qualifying sessions for the entire Cup Series schedule through 2031. Prime Video will stream practice and qualifying live for the first half of the season through their last race of the midseason series — except for the exhibition Busch Light Clash, the Daytona 500 and NASCAR All-Star Race, which will be aired by FOX Sports.

TNT Sports’ portion will stream the remainder of the season’s practice and qualifying sessions on Max while they also air on truTV. NASCAR in July announced a deal to move the second-tier Xfinity Series to CW, which will air 33 live races from 2025 through 2031. The CW also will televise practice and qualifying events each weekend.

NASCAR’s previous media rights package gave the first 18 races to Fox while NBC aired 20 races.

The deal is NASCAR’s first entry into the exclusively digital streaming platform.

Amazon Prime first made waves in live sports streaming with their deal to exclusively stream the NFL’s Thursday Night Football. B/R Sports on Max began streaming the 2023 MLB Playoffs and NBA Basketball from networks such as TNT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.