NASA team developed ventilator in 37 days

(CNN Newsource)- NASA scientists have joined the fight against COVID-19 by designing a new kind of ventilator.

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion lab in Pasadena came up with the innovative design in just 37 days.

RELATED: 1,000 ventilators being donated by HCA Healthcare to help with surge of COVID-19 patients

It was created to free up traditional hospital ventilators which have been in short supply.

NASA engineered it so it can be built quickly using fewer parts, most of which are available in current supply chains.

RELATED: Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients

The rocket scientists wanted to be sure they wouldn’t interfere the availability of parts for current ventilators.

The prototype passed a key test at Mount Sinai in New York earlier this week.

NASA is now hoping for fast-track approval of the ventilator in the coming days so it can be used to help coronavirus patients.

What others are reading: