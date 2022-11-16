A photo of a star in the making taken by NASA’s James Webb Telescope. (Image Courtesy of NASA)

UTAH (ABC4) – NASA’s James Webb telescope unveiled the “once-hidden” beginnings of a new star which the space organization refers to as a “protostar L1527,” a discovery that could give scientists a glimpse into our own solar system’s history.

The incredible look at the beginning phases of the new star features an “hourglass” figure, brilliantly illuminated with hues of orange, red, and blue. According to NASA, hidden in the neck of the neck of the hourglass of light is the start of a new star, which NASA said is still at the “relatively young” age of only about 100,000 years.

NASA says the clouds of dust and gas in the region are only visible in infrared light, which the James Webb telescope specializes in seeing.

In a tweet thread sharing the discovery from an account believed to be the NASA Webb Telescope, light from the protostar is illuminating cavities in the dust and gas above and below its disk.

“Think of flashlights pointing in opposite directions, each shining a cone of light,” the tweet reads. “The blue areas are where dust is thinnest, while orange represents thicker layers of dust.”

The tweet thread continues to explain the disk emitting the light can be seen as a very thin dark line at the center of the hourglass. NASA said the thin dark line is an edge-on view of the disk of material being pulled into the star as it forms.

Right now, NASA says the protostar is “a hot, puffy clump of gas” that is only about 20-40% the mass of our sun. As materials are pulled in toward the disk, the core will compress and get hotter, eventually beginning nuclear fusion. Given the young age of the protostar, NASA said it doesn’t generate its own energy yet or have much of a shape, so it still has a long way to go before it becomes a full-fledged star.

The disk is reportedly about the size of our very own solar system and NASA researchers believe this may eventually clump into planets, resembling what our own solar system looked like in its own infancy.

The James Webb Telescope, originally launched on Christmas Day in 2021, has provided scientists and space lovers with breathtaking photos of the great unknown since its first images in June. With its upgraded technology compared to the Hubble Telescope, Webb has given scientists new looks at celestial bodies such as the Pillars of Creation and the Tarantula Nebula.