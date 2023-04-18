THOUSAND OAKS, Cali. (KTLA) – Multiple children were injured, one of them critically, after a traffic accident involving a vehicle that rolled over in Thousand Oaks, California on Tuesday, authorities with the Ventura County Fire Department announced.

Calls about the crash outside Westlake High School, roughly 40 miles west of Los Angeles, came in at around 3:40 p.m.

While details are limited, officials with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Nexstar’s KTLA that a vehicle appeared to have plowed into a group of children. Authorities said there was a total of five patients.

Among them was one child who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Several others were transported in various conditions, officials said.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle was injured.

Aerial footage from Nexstar’s KTLA showed first responders on the scene where the overturned vehicle was still in the roadway.

Authorities with Thousand Oaks Transit said that traffic in the area is at a standstill.

“The route is significantly behind schedule and will be for the balance of the day. If you are able to use a nearby Route 44 stop, we suggest it at this time,” officials tweeted.

Thousand Oaks Boulevard is closed in the area while police investigate the cause of the crash.