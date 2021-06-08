LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother accused of killing her son and leaving his body near a trail in the Mountain Springs area last month was arrested Tuesday morning in Denver, according to Las Vegas police.

Police held a news conference Monday to alert the public of the nationwide search to find Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35.

During the briefing, LVMPD identified her son, known as John “Little Zion” Doe, as 7-year-old Liam Husted from San Jose. His body was found by hikers on May 28 off SR 160 near the Mountain Springs trailhead, between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Picture of Liam Husted, 7, and his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35

A week after Liam’s body was found, San Jose Police were alerted by a family friend of Rodriguez who said she had not seen the mother or son in over two weeks.

SJPD reached out to LVMPD saying they had a missing child who they believed could be the boy found in Mountain Springs. Authorities say DNA from Liam’s pillow and clothing matched that of the boy found last month.

Timeline of events:

May 24: Liam was last seen in San Jose

May 24: Rodriguez and Liam reportedly left California in a 2007 dark blue Dodge Caliber

May 26: The two were spotted in Laguna Beach, followed by Victorville, California

May 28: Liam’s body discovered by hikers in Mountain Springs area

May 29: Rodriguez’ vehicle was seen traveling on Interstate 70 near Grand Junction, Colorado

May 31: Rodriguez last seen at a Denver-area hotel room on May 31, where police said she checked in alone

June 7: LVMPD alert public of search for Rodriguez; issue arrest warrant for open murder

June 8: Rodriguez arrested in Denver

Rodriguez was arrested by Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force led by the FBI, according to police.

She will be booked into a Denver-area jail for one count of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas, police noted.

