Most forgotten and weird items left behind by Uber riders in 2020

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled Friday Feb. 19, 2021, that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self employed, threatening the Californian company’s business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(ABC4) – It happens to everyone. We’ve all misplaced our keys, our wallet, maybe your lip balm.

But have you ever left something behind in an Uber?

If you have, you are not alone. Uber recently released its full list of the most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items as part of its fifth annual Lost & Found Index. The list also includes the most forgetful cities, when items are forgotten the most, and some of the most interesting items left behind.

And, if you’ve forgotten an item (or two, or maybe more), we’ve got the details on how to get your stuff back.

Here are the full results, courtesy of Uber:

Top 10 most forgotten items

  1. Phone 
  2. Camera
  3. Wallet 
  4. Keys
  5. Backpack / Luggage
  6. Headphones 
  7. Glasses
  8. Vape / E-cig
  9. ID 
  10. Water bottle

Top 10 most forgetful cities

  1. Austin, Texas
  2. Fort Myers, Fla.
  3. Nashville, Tenn.
  4. San Antonio, Texas
  5. Tampa Bay, Fla.
  6. Houston, Texas
  7. Phoenix, Ariz.
  8. Kansas City, Kan.
  9. Charlotte, N.C.
  10. Sacramento, Calif.

Most forgetful days/times

  • Riders on Fridays and Saturdays, and late at night, are the most forgetful.
  • Riders at 8 p.m., 11 p.m., and midnight report the most items left behind.
  • In 2020, some of the most forgetful days were Nov. 1 (the day after Halloween), New Year’s Day, and February 17 (a late night after Mardi Gras), according to Uber.

Lost items that peak on certain days

  • Mondays: Backpacks and groceries
  • Tuesdays: Cameras
  • Wednesdays: Cash
  • Thursdays: Items like birthday cards, cakes, and gifts
  • Fridays: IDs and baby items like car seats, pacifiers, milk, and strollers
  • Saturdays: Jewelry
  • Sundays: Phones

Unique forgotten items

Uber shared a list of 50 of the most unique items left behind by riders. Some of those items include a dog’s ashes, a unicorn tail and piñata, part of an ankle monitor, and a catheter.

Here is the full list:

  1. A tooth. “It was in my pocket, and seems to have fallen out”
  2. 22 bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni & cheese
  3. Washing liquid
  4. A nude corset
  5. Part of an ankle monitor
  6. FBI bulletproof vest 
  7. A cooler full of fish
  8. Fresh shrimp
  9. A rolled up poster held with an elastic band. It says “end this bummer” with endless summer artwork
  10. A green dinosaur Halloween costume and a knife that is needed for job
  11. Rabbit legs
  12. Unicorn tail and a piñata
  13. A framed Beauty and the Beast signed picture in a plastic case
  14. Antique roller blades, Christmas plates & a cookie jar
  15. The fur cover for my knee scooter “(cuz I broke my foot)”
  16. A toilet seat and welcome door sign shaped like a lemon with a blue ribbon on it
  17. A sushi platter
  18. Large painting of Kate Middleton and a small painting of the grim reaper
  19. A lil purple hair bonnet 
  20. “My bath set and a sack of potatoes”
  21. Frozen meat, a lot of it
  22. Catheter
  23. A leopard print pink bikini
  24. Special items from Victoria’s Secret
  25. Wig brush, in the trunk
  26. A machine foot for sewing
  27. “My neck brace and my diary”
  28. Hospital scissors
  29. Otter plush animal 
  30. “My Harry Potter wand and a feather pen”
  31. False eyelashes and dish soap
  32. Headband with horns and an oxygen tank
  33. Mannequin head 
  34. “My welding hood”
  35. Black cane with a skull handle
  36. “My birth certificate that was inside an Ugg earmuff box”
  37. A popcorn bucket from Disney World
  38. Dog collar with a tag that says “nugget”
  39. A tattoo machine 
  40. Raw chicken and 20 pounds of salt
  41. A clear face shield with a ladybug stripe on the forehead
  42. Crystal chandelier 
  43. One can of crab meat and a package of lobster for business
  44. One pound of smoked salmon
  45. A prosthetic leg
  46. Wine and my edibles
  47. “My dog’s ashes”
  48. An angel charm
  49. Ham for Thanksgiving is in the trunk
  50. Mosquito net

Other notable items left behind were dental-related: Uber reports more than 60% of riders “forgot their gold grills, Invisalign retainers, and full or partial sets of dentures.” A handful of people also left behind a single tooth.

Uber also says Apple products were left behind nearly nine times more than Samsung products. The brand least frequently forgotten? Clorox.

In total, riders left behind more than $60,000 in cash in 2020, according to Uber.

If you left anything behind in an Uber, don’t fret. The best way to get it back is to call your driver. But, if you left your phone in the Uber, you can login to your Uber account on a computer. For more, watch this video:

For the full 2021 Uber Lost & Found Index, click here.

