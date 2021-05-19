Most forgotten and weird items left behind by Uber riders in 2020

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled Friday Feb. 19, 2021, that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self employed, threatening the Californian company’s business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(ABC4) – It happens to everyone. We’ve all misplaced our keys, our wallet, maybe your lip balm.

But have you ever left something behind in an Uber?

If you have, you are not alone. Uber recently released its full list of the most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items as part of its fifth annual Lost & Found Index. The list also includes the most forgetful cities, when items are forgotten the most, and some of the most interesting items left behind.

And, if you’ve forgotten an item (or two, or maybe more), we’ve got the details on how to get your stuff back.

Here are the full results, courtesy of Uber:

Top 10 most forgotten items

Phone Camera Wallet Keys Backpack / Luggage Headphones Glasses Vape / E-cig ID Water bottle

Top 10 most forgetful cities

Austin, Texas Fort Myers, Fla. Nashville, Tenn. San Antonio, Texas Tampa Bay, Fla. Houston, Texas Phoenix, Ariz. Kansas City, Kan. Charlotte, N.C. Sacramento, Calif.

Most forgetful days/times

Riders on Fridays and Saturdays, and late at night, are the most forgetful.

Riders at 8 p.m., 11 p.m., and midnight report the most items left behind.

In 2020, some of the most forgetful days were Nov. 1 (the day after Halloween), New Year’s Day, and February 17 (a late night after Mardi Gras), according to Uber.

Lost items that peak on certain days

Mondays: Backpacks and groceries

Tuesdays: Cameras

Wednesdays: Cash

Thursdays: Items like birthday cards, cakes, and gifts

Fridays: IDs and baby items like car seats, pacifiers, milk, and strollers

Saturdays: Jewelry

Sundays: Phones

Unique forgotten items

Uber shared a list of 50 of the most unique items left behind by riders. Some of those items include a dog’s ashes, a unicorn tail and piñata, part of an ankle monitor, and a catheter.

Here is the full list:

A tooth. “It was in my pocket, and seems to have fallen out” 22 bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni & cheese Washing liquid A nude corset Part of an ankle monitor FBI bulletproof vest A cooler full of fish Fresh shrimp A rolled up poster held with an elastic band. It says “end this bummer” with endless summer artwork A green dinosaur Halloween costume and a knife that is needed for job Rabbit legs Unicorn tail and a piñata A framed Beauty and the Beast signed picture in a plastic case Antique roller blades, Christmas plates & a cookie jar The fur cover for my knee scooter “(cuz I broke my foot)” A toilet seat and welcome door sign shaped like a lemon with a blue ribbon on it A sushi platter Large painting of Kate Middleton and a small painting of the grim reaper A lil purple hair bonnet “My bath set and a sack of potatoes” Frozen meat, a lot of it Catheter A leopard print pink bikini Special items from Victoria’s Secret Wig brush, in the trunk A machine foot for sewing “My neck brace and my diary” Hospital scissors Otter plush animal “My Harry Potter wand and a feather pen” False eyelashes and dish soap Headband with horns and an oxygen tank Mannequin head “My welding hood” Black cane with a skull handle “My birth certificate that was inside an Ugg earmuff box” A popcorn bucket from Disney World Dog collar with a tag that says “nugget” A tattoo machine Raw chicken and 20 pounds of salt A clear face shield with a ladybug stripe on the forehead Crystal chandelier One can of crab meat and a package of lobster for business One pound of smoked salmon A prosthetic leg Wine and my edibles “My dog’s ashes” An angel charm Ham for Thanksgiving is in the trunk Mosquito net

Other notable items left behind were dental-related: Uber reports more than 60% of riders “forgot their gold grills, Invisalign retainers, and full or partial sets of dentures.” A handful of people also left behind a single tooth.

Uber also says Apple products were left behind nearly nine times more than Samsung products. The brand least frequently forgotten? Clorox.

In total, riders left behind more than $60,000 in cash in 2020, according to Uber.

If you left anything behind in an Uber, don’t fret. The best way to get it back is to call your driver. But, if you left your phone in the Uber, you can login to your Uber account on a computer. For more, watch this video:

For the full 2021 Uber Lost & Found Index, click here.