More than 40 employees lived at Pennsylvania factory making PPE for 28 days

MARCUS HOOK, Pa (WTVO/CNN Newsource) — More than 40 employees at a Pennsylvania plant clocked out and went home for the first time in almost a month after working to make personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

The employees volunteered to spend 28 days at the Braskem America plant to make the polypropylene needed to make N95 masks, medical gowns and other protective gear, according to WPVI.

The company said it set up the live-in accommodations “to help ensure the health and safety of our team members who are working as an essential service throughout this crisis to keep these key supply lines running.”

According to the company’s website, the plant makes 771 million pounds of polypropylene each year.

The company provided increased wages, beds, kitchens, groceries, internet access, and iPads for the workers who performed 12 hour shifts.

Family members and loved ones were able to visit by driving by the facility.

“We’re truly honored to be able to give back and support people we will never meet in some way,” operations shift supervisor Joe Boyce told WPVI. “All the first responders, all the people on the front lines, we thank you. That’s what makes our job easy to do.”

The workers will get a week off before they return to their normal shifts.

