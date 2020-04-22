Money for California’s undocumented migrants ‘not enough,’ nonprofit says

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged $75 million for undocumented migrants to help them through the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

Other funding is expected from private donors and contributions.

When the funding is finalized, it will be administered and distributed by private agencies that work with immigrants.

In this March 24, 2020, photo, farmworkers keep their distance from each other as they work at the Heringer Estates Family Vineyards and Winery in Clarksburg, Calif. Farms continue to operate as essential businesses that supply food to California and much of the country as schools, restaurants and stores shutter over the coronavirus. But some workers are anxious about the virus spreading among them and their families. Steve Heringer, general manager of the 152-year-old family owned business said workers now have more hand sanitizer and already use their own gloves for field work. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The Center on Policy Initiatives in San Diego has not been selected as one of those agencies, although it believes the money promised to migrants may fall short.

“The maximum amount available to any family is $1,000, it’s a one-time fund in the state of California. I’m sure families are going to be grateful to have this money, but it will not be enough, they will still be suffering and still unable to meet their basics,” said Kyra Green, CPI’s executive director.

Green believes more private money will come in and will go a long way to help undocumented migrants in California estimated to be 1.75 million people.

“Whatever your politics is, I don’t think most of us believe being undocumented should be a death sentence, in this moment not providing for the basic needs of folks is the same thing as saying some of these people are not going to make it through this crisis.”

The money promised by Newsom will come from a disaster relief fund.

Approximately 150,000 undocumented adult Californians will receive a one-time cash benefit of $500 with a cap of $1,000 per household.

Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for unemployment money or federal stimulus relief checks.

