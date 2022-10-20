The child’s mother, who is accused of allowing the 10-year-old to get a tattoo, could face up to a year in jail. (Getty Images)

LLOYD, N.Y. (WTEN) — Police in Lloyd, New York, have arrested a woman accused of letting her 10-year-old get an arm tattoo, along with the tattoo artist who inked the child.

Crystal Thomas, 33, was arrested on October 4. She was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

If convicted, Thomas could face up to one year in prison or three years’ probation.

Police in Lloyd later confirmed they had tracked down the artist, whom they identified as Austin L. Smith, and arrested him Sunday. Smith was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both Thomas and Smith were released ahead of their scheduled court dates. Thomas is due back in court Thursday, while Smith is slated to appear Nov. 3.

In New York, tattooing anyone under the age of 18, even with parental consent, is against the law. Such an offense is considered a Class B misdemeanor.