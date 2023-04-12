Sister Maria Jose Chavez Garcia. (Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Honduras (ABC4) — A young missionary with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away Tuesday evening, April 11, while serving in Honduras.

Sister Maria Jose Chavez Garcia, 20, said she began feeling ill a few days before her passing and was admitted to a hospital in Honduras and diagnosed with leukemia. Doctors immediately treated Chavez, but she reportedly suffered complications and passed away.

Chavez was from Cuilapa, Guatemala, and began her work as a missionary in August 2022. She was called to the Honduras San Pedro Sula West Mission, where she served prior to her passing.

“We send our love and prayers to Sister Chavez’s family and the missionaries of the Honduras San Pedro Sula West Mission as we remember her faithful service.” Sam Penrod, a spokesman for the church, said, “We pray they will each feel the love of the Savior during this difficult time.”