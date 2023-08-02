SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away this last weekend.

Elder Papa Fe’iloaki, 22, passed away on Saturday, July 29, in a hospital in the Philippines while serving as a missionary.

According to Sam Penrod, The Church’s Media Relations Manager, Elder Fe’iloaki was admitted to the hospital with a fever and pneumonia and passed away shortly after. At this time, the exact cause of his symptoms is being investigated.

Elder Fe’iloaki was from Tonga and had been serving a mission for the Church since June 2022. When he passed, he was serving in the Philippines Olongapo Mission.

“We express our deepest sympathies and love to Elder Fe’iloaki’s family and friends and to his fellow missionaries who have served at his side for the past 13 months. We pray each will feel the Savior’s comfort and strength during this difficult time,” Penrod said.