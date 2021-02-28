Missing person search initiated at Grand Canyon National Park, Sunday

GRAND CANYON, AZ (ABC4) – The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting a missing person search at Grand Canyon National Park, Sunday.

On February 28, crews are currently searching for missing 40-year John Pennington of Walton, Kentucky.

Officers say Pennington was last known to be on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon near Yaki Point.

Upon further investigation, detectives found that Pennington had abandoned his vehicle at Yaki Point on or around February 23, 2021 and is believed to be traveling alone.

Detectives say, Currently, Pennington may be traveling on a yellow motorcycle with Ohio plates (2005 Suzuki GSX-R600).

He is described as a white male, 5’11” in height, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to John Pennington or located the yellow motorcycle described above to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB), Tip Line, at 888-653-0009, or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email.

A missing person investigation is on-going; no further information is available at this time.