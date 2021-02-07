Missing for nearly 50 days: crews search for man possibly lost in the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting a missing person search at Grand Canyon National Park.

According to reports, officials are searching for 60-year-old Stephan Coleman of Portland Maine.

Officials say he was last seen on Dec. 20, 2020, on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

“Coleman is believed to be traveling alone and indicated he was going hiking in the Grand Canyon. Coleman’s whereabouts are unknown and he may have been transient and traveling in the Arizona area from Maine,” NPS reports.

Coleman is described as a black male, 6’00” in height, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald with brown hair.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Stephen Coleman to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB), Tip Line, at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email.

A missing person investigation is on-going, no further information is available at this time.