Minneapolis to pay $27M in George Floyd family lawsuit

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers brushed off George Floyd’s moans for help on the street outside a south Minneapolis grocery, the square remains a makeshift memorial for Floyd who died at the hand of police making an arrest. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will begin with jury selection on March 8. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (ABC4) – The City of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family in his in-custody death.

Civil rights attorneys for the Floyd family announced the settlement of the civil lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis and the four officers involved in Floyd’s death.

The settlement, according to the attorneys, is the largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in U.S. history. It also includes $500,000 to be directed to enhance the business district where Floyd died.

“George Floyd’s horrific death, witnessed by millions of people around the world, unleashed a deep longing and undeniable demand for justice and change,” attorney Ben Crump said. “That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a Black man sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.”

The lawsuit was filed in July against the city, former officer Derek Chauvin and three other fired officers charged in his death. It alleged the officers violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him, and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force, according to the Associated Press.

“Our family is grateful for all those who care so deeply about George’s life and our loss, and this agreement is a necessary step for all of us to begin to get some closure. George’s legacy for those who loved him will always be his spirit of optimism that things can get better, and we hope this agreement does just that – that it makes things a little better in Minneapolis and holds up a light for communities around the country,” said Rodney Floyd, brother of Floyd.

Jury selection continues in Chauvin’s trial. The others face an August trial on aiding and abetting charges.