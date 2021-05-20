Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The end of an era.
Microsoft has announced it will no longer be supporting Internet Explorer 11 as of June 15, 2022.
The company will instead turn its focus to Microsoft Edge.
The move is being made after Microsoft expressed concerns with Internet Explorer no longer being suitable for modern web browsing, saying:
“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure, and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.”
Microsoft Edge will also have an “Internet Explorer mode” so users can still explore Internet Explorer-based websites and applications.
However, the company had previously shown signs that support for Internet Explorer would be abandoned. In August of 2020, Microsoft announced that its program Microsoft Teams along with Microsoft 365 apps would no longer support Internet Explorer 11.