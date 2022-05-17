(ABC4) – Jazz fans don’t need a painful reminder of the 1998 or ’97 Finals series, but six items representing Michael Jordan’s six NBA championships are hitting the auction block next month.

It’s being called the “Six Rings: Legacy of the Goat” auction, and it includes an original pair of Jordan’s, a signed pair of Jordan P-E Low Twelve’s and the shoes Jordan wore in his second to last game.

The item that’s expected to get the most attention is a signed 1986 rookie Upper Deck Card, the first rookie baseball card Christie’s is selling.

By itself, the card could bring in $2 to $3 million alone.