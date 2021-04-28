Michael Collins, astronaut from Apollo 11 moon mission, dies at 90

(ABC4) – Michael Collins, one of the astronauts on the infamous Apollo 11 moon mission, has died.
In a statement posted to Collins’ Twitter, his family says he passed away “with his family by his side.” He died of cancer, according to his family.
Collins, 90, is known for staying in the command module of Apollo 11 on July 20, 1969, while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first to walk on the moon.
“Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We will miss him terribly,” his family says. “Yet we also know how lucky Mike felt to have lived the life he did.”
“Please join us in fondly and joyfully remembering his sharp wit, his quiet sense of purpose, and his wise perspective, gained both from looking back at Earth from the vantage of space and gazing across calm waters from the deck of his fishing boat.”