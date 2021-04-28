Michael Collins, astronaut from Apollo 11 moon mission, dies at 90

Michael Collins in July 1969 (left) and in July 2009. He died at the age of 90.

(ABC4) – Michael Collins, one of the astronauts on the infamous Apollo 11 moon mission, has died.

In a statement posted to Collins’ Twitter, his family says he passed away “with his family by his side.” He died of cancer, according to his family.

Collins, 90, is known for staying in the command module of Apollo 11 on July 20, 1969, while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first to walk on the moon.

“Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We will miss him terribly,” his family says. “Yet we also know how lucky Mike felt to have lived the life he did.”

In this photo provided by NASA, astronaut Michael Collins wears the space helmet for the Apollo 11 moon mission, July 20, 1969. He’ll be in the command module when fellow astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin Jr. descend on the lunar surface in the lunar module to take a walk on the moon early Monday. (AP Photo/NASA)

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins waves before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Friday, June 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Collins stands with President Barack Obama on the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, in the Oval Office at The White House in Washington Monday, July 20, 2009.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Astronaut Michael Collins smiles as he practices opening the hatch between the command module and the Apollo Lunar Module, June 28, 1969. The hatch is located in the tunnel which connects the Apollo Lunar Module with the Apollo command ship. Collins will next perform this chore on his way to the moon with shipmate astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin Jr. (AP Photo)

This March 30, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the crew of the Apollo 11, from left, Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, module pilot; Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin, lunar module pilot. Apollo 11 was the first manned mission to the surface of the moon. (NASA via AP)



“Please join us in fondly and joyfully remembering his sharp wit, his quiet sense of purpose, and his wise perspective, gained both from looking back at Earth from the vantage of space and gazing across calm waters from the deck of his fishing boat.”