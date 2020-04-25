Miami murder-free for 7 weeks for first time since 1957

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN Newsource)- For the first time since 1957, the city of Miami went at least seven weeks without a single murder.
The Miami Police Department released the statistics.
While stay at home orders are playing a role, the police chief says the trend started in mid-February before social distancing was put in place.
The city did not report a homicide from February 17th to April 12th.
Miami police say other crimes have also decreased in the area.
