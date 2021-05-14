MGM Resorts drop mask requirements for fully vaccinated guests

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a couple ride the escalator outside The MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International says it’ll begin charging parking fees again at events and its Las Vegas Strip resorts. The move marks the end of free parking that lingered after pandemic-related casino shutdowns. In a statement on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the company cited signs of economic recovery and increasing numbers of guests. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (ABC4) – Heading to MGM Resorts in Las Vegas? Don’t worry about packing your mask if you’re fully vaccinated.

On Friday, MGM Resorts International announced new guidelines in response to update guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“At this time, employees are still required to wear masks while on property, even if they are fully vaccinated. We hope to announce updates to this policy soon,” MGM Resorts says in a news release to ABC4 affiliate KLAS.

All nine MGM Resorts properties on the Strip will return to operating at 100% capacity and no social distancing on their gaming floors after receiving approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, according to KLAS.

Wynn, Encore, The Cosmopolitan and The STRAT have also opened their gaming floors to 100%.

Numerous venues have begun easing COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the Utah Jazz, who have nearly doubled their capacity ahead of home playoff games.

Still, there are many national retailers that will continue requiring masks for the time being. Here’s what you need to know.