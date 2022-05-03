SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Melanoma is the most invasive form of skin cancer and has the highest risk for death, according to health professionals with the Cleveland Clinic.

It’s a big reason why skin cancer checks are so important, especially for those who love being outdoors, or who are fair skinned.

“I think it’s interesting that often times the people who aren’t very fair skinned and who don’t burn, are the ones who tend not to go and get checked because they say ‘Oh yeah, I get a tan very easily’,” says Philip Bernard, MD, who specializes in dermatology for the Cleveland Clinic Family Medicine department.

Dr. Bernard says anyone can get skin cancer and age doesn’t matter, either. He says that it mostly depends on a person’s family background and history of sun exposure.

Experts say that, for protection, you should avoid being out in the sun between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and wear protective clothing when possible.

It is also recommended to be regularly applying sunscreen that is SPF 15 or higher.

Routine skin checks at home can be helpful as well, experts say. It is recommended that you look at your body in a full-length mirror, examining every part, “including your scalp, back and buttocks.”

Finally, Dr. Bernard says to avoid tanning beds at all cost.

“Tanning bed use will increase your chance of getting melanoma. So if you are young and spend a lot of time in the tanning bed, I think you need to think again about what is the best way to care for your skin long term and prevent that from happening.”

If you notice any kind of unusual moles or spots on your skin, you should consult with a dermatologist. It’s best to be on the safe side, even if it turns out to be nothing.

For more information on skin health, click here.