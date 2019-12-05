McDonald’s releases holiday clothing line, accessories

(WTNH) — Hey, McDonald’s lovers, now you can snack on that McChicken while donning a sweatshirt from your favorite fast-food joint.
McDonald’s has released a new holiday and winter clothing line, in addition to accessories, jewelry, and holiday decor.
The items feature McDonald’s signature red and yellow colors, along with snowflakes, ornament, and candy patterns.
The items can are available for purchase at the company’s online store.
