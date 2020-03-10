McDonald’s now has a ‘Little Mac’ and a ‘Double Big Mac’

McDonald’s is offering two new versions of its Big Mac for a limited time.

The “Little Mac” is similar to the a McDonald’s single cheeseburger. It’s a single patty with special sauce and costs $2.29.

The “Double Big Mac” has four burger patties instead of the typical two.

It has 720 calories, 43 grams of fat, and costs $5.49.

A regular-sized “Big Mac” costs $3.99.

Latest stories: