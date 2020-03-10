McDonald’s is offering two new versions of its Big Mac for a limited time.
The “Little Mac” is similar to the a McDonald’s single cheeseburger. It’s a single patty with special sauce and costs $2.29.
The “Double Big Mac” has four burger patties instead of the typical two.
It has 720 calories, 43 grams of fat, and costs $5.49.
A regular-sized “Big Mac” costs $3.99.
Latest stories:
- InfoWars founder, conservative radio host Alex Jones arrested, charged with DWI on Tuesday
- Western Union refunds $153M for scam victims
- McDonald’s now has a ‘Little Mac’ and a ‘Double Big Mac’
- Shhh we have a new contest!
- Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/10