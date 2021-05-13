McDonald’s boosts minimum starting wages for crew, managers

(ABC4) – Another national chain is raising its minimum starting wage.

McDonald’s has announced it will raise the hourly wages for more than 36,500 employees by an average of 10%.

Over the coming months, the company says it will shift the entry-level range for crew to at least $11 to $17 an hour and the starting range for shift managers moving to at least $15 to $20 an hour, based on restaurant location.

As COVID-19 restrictions lift and the chain opens its dining rooms were safe, McDonald’s says it is looking to hire 10,000 new employees over the next three months.

For more on the additional benefits eligible employees at McDonald’s-owned restaurants, click here.

On Thursday, the company says it expects the average hourly wage for its company-owned restaurants to increase to $15 an hour in a phased, market-by-market approach. This means some locations have, or will, reach an average $15 an hour in 2021, with the average hourly wages expected to reach $15 an hour by 2024.

Numerous other national brands have recently given a boost to their average wage. Earlier this month, Chipotle announced it is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour by the end of June. In February, Costco increased its starting wage to $16 an hour.

The starting wage scale puts Costco above competitors, including Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, which have $15 minimum wages. Walmart’s starting pay is $11 an hour.