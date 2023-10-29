SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Matthew Perry’s family is speaking out after the news of his death, which came suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 28.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” the family reportedly told TMZ.

Family members, including his parents Suzanne Morrison and John Bennett Perry, as well as his step-father Keith Morrison, showed up to Perry’s house Saturday night, according to TMZ.

Perry’s parents reportedly split up when he was young, his mother going on to marry “Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison. TMZ reports that Suzanne and Keith had three girls and one boy together — Matthew’s half-siblings.

The public has given an outpour of love for the “Friends” star, though his co-stars have yet to release anything on his death.

Perry was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Saturday — no foul play is suspected, and no illegal drugs were found at the scene.

“Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family,” the company said in a statement. “The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Perry’s 10 seasons on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

He also had multiple roles in feature films throughout his career.

Perry was born Aug. 19, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts. His father, John, is an actor and his mother, Suzanne, served as press secretary of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.