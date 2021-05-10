Mattel wants your old toys: Here’s why

(ABC4) – It’s that time of year again – spring cleaning. You’re likely going through closets and rooms, clearing out any of the items you just haven’t used recently.

Among those items might be toys. Instead of donating them to your local thrift shop or selling them in a garage sale, one toymaker is hoping you will turn the toys over to them.

Mattel Inc., known for Barbie and Matchbox cars, is launching Mattel PlayBack, a toy takeback program, which aims to extend the life of Mattel toys after families are done playing with them.

According to the company, the program will recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for its future products while supporting its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030.

Mattel PlayBack will accept Barbie, Matchbox, and MEGA toys for recycling, with more brands to be added in the future.

To turn in your old toys, visit Mattel.com/PlayBack, print off a free shipping label, and pack and mail the toys back to Mattel.

From there, toys collected will be sorted and separated by material type before being processed and recycled. Materials that cannot be repurposed as recycled content, Mattel says it will either downcycle those materials or convert them from waste to energy.

For more information, visit Mattel.com/PlayBack.