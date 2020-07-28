Massive fire in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood damages several businesses

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Officials are investigating a fire that damaged several businesses and displaced 100 workers after multiple businesses caught fire in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The cause is still being investigated, according to officials.

The fire was reported around just before 7 a.m. near South Van Ness and 14th Street.

One firefighter was injured and will be treated at a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, this fire impacted one of its locations on 14th Street. All staff has been safely evacuated, officials said.

A total of 6 buildings including an auto body shop were impacted by the fire. The Red Cross is currently assisting on scene. Authorities will hold another news conference at 10:30 a.m. (PCT) to provide more updates.