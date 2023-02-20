LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a man who collapsed while playing blackjack at the Wynn Las Vegas is suing the hotel and casino, claiming he did not receive medical care for nearly 20 minutes as an employee continued to deal, documents said.

On April 6, 2022, David Jagolinzer, of Florida, was staying at the Wynn and playing the table game when he collapsed, the lawsuit filed by Christian Morris Trial Attorneys said.

Jagonlizer’s hand convulsed and he fell onto the blackjack table with his head down, the lawsuit said. While this occurred, the blackjack dealer “continued to deal cards to another player at the table and continued to play blackjack,” the lawsuit said.

David Jagolinzer (Christian Morris Trial Lawyers/KLAS)

“[Jagolinzer] remained slumped over on the blackjack table with his arm extended onto the table for an unreasonable amount of time while no one employed by the [Wynn] intervened or checked to see if [Jagolinzer] needed medical attention,” the lawsuit said.

At no point did Wynn employees check on Jagonlizer’s condition for nearly 20 minutes, the lawsuit alleged.

Lawyers for Jagolinzer’s family state sleeping or “[becoming unconscious] at gaming tables is a violation of Nevada gaming law and employees “should have known” to intervene, documents said.

As Jagolinzer lay on the table, Wynn employees counted Jagolinzer’s gaming chips, the lawsuit alleges.

People ride an escalator near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A new dealer then arrived and “made remarks that [Jagolinzer] exhibited discoloration in his skin and appeared to not be breathing,” the lawsuit said.

About 20 minutes after Jagolinzer initially became unconscious, Wynn employees then attempted to render him aid with a defibrillator, documents said. The lawsuit alleges the employees were not trained to use the machine, which attempts to restart a person’s heart.

Paramedics arrived 26 minutes after Jagolinzer’s collapse on the table, the lawsuit said. He suffered severe brain damage from lack of medical attention, lawyers said.

Jagolinzer died on Oct. 18, 2022, from a lack of blood flow to his brain, the lawsuit said. Lawyers allege the brain injury would not have occurred had he received “timely emergency medical treatment,” the lawsuit said.

People walk along a pedestrian bridge near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The lawsuit cites several causes of action, including negligence and wrongful death. Jagolinzer’s family is suing for damages of more than $15,000, which is standard in civil cases.

Representatives for the Wynn did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.