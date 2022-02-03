Man saved after his car gets stuck on train tracks

Illinois (ABC4) – A man who was attempting to drive across train tracks was pulled from his car Thursday, just minutes before an Amtrak train approached.

The man’s car got stuck on the train tracks due to the snow. He reportedly had an injured foot and was in a boot during the incident.

Two people nearby noticed what was happening and jumped in to try and push his car off the track.

“Knowing that I just helped somebody and saved his life makes me feel a lot better,” said one of the two women who helped pull the man from his car.

No injuries were reported in the incident.