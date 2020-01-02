Man missing for ten days found in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Arizona – (ABC4 News) – National Park Service rangers located a 58-year-old man in Grand Canyon National Park who had been missing for ten days, according to the National Park Service.

Rangers located Martin Edward O’Connor, from La Porte, Texas, in the inner rim and transported him by helicopter at around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Hikers reported to park rangers that they saw O’Connor on the New Hance Trail on Wednesday afternoon. Rangers found O’Connor there Thursday morning.

O’Connor was last seen at the Yavapai Lodge on Dec. 2019. He is receiving a medical examination. No information is available about his health at this time.

What others are reading: