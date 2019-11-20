Man killed in Preston officer-involved shooting

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Pocatello Police say one man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Preston Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Stokes Grocery Store at 217 South State at around 8:30 p.m. It is not known why police were called, but the incident ended with the shooting.

The male victim was not identified. Additional information has not yet been released.

What others are reading: