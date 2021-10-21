Man hitting baseballs into Grand Canyon identified by US Park Rangers

U.S. Park Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park have contacted the visitor who was seen hitting baseballs into the South Rim of the canyon on Sunday. (Grand Canyon National Park)

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (WVLA/NEXSTAR) – What a screwball.

U.S. Park Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park have identified the visitor who was seen hitting baseballs into the South Rim of the canyon on Sunday.

Officials say the man, who was not publicly identified, has since been contacted by park personnel.

The National Park Service first shared news of the man’s actions on Facebook earlier this week, asking the public for help identifying the man.

“On Sunday, October 17 at approximately 3:45 p.m., this individual was observed hitting a baseball with a baseball bat into Grand Canyon near the Yavapai Geology Museum on the South Rim,” officials wrote in the post, which included a photo of the man — wearing a blue t-shirt and black shorts — appearing to practice his swing.

On Wednesday, officials posted an update, confirming they had contacted the offending visitor.

A representative for Grand Canyon National Park did not disclose whether the man had been cited or charged with any crimes. The National Park Service, however, prohibits visitors from throwing “anything” over the edge of the canyon’s rims — even rocks — as it could have disastrous effects for other guests, or the terrain of the canyon.

“Objects tossed over the edge or dislodged by walking off trail can injure hikers and wildlife below, or start landslides,” the NPS writes on the Grand Canyon’s webpage.