Man accused of slapping reporter on backside on live TV arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of slapping a Georgia reporter on the rear during a live report has been arrested.

Thomas Callaway is charged with sexual battery in connection to the incident at Saturday’s bridge run in Savannah.

He turned himself in Friday at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and has since been released on $1,300 bond.

In a brief e-mail Friday, Bozarjian’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said “Alex is looking forward to justice in this case.”

WSAV has issued the following statement regarding the arrest:

The conduct displayed toward Alex Bozarjian during her live coverage of Saturday’s Savannah Bridge Run was reprehensible and completely unacceptable. No one should ever be disrespected in this manner. The safety and protection of our employees is WSAV-TV’s highest priority. WSAV continues to support Alex completely as this case moves forward.

