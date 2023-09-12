(The Hill) — Lyft on Tuesday announced a new feature allowing women and nonbinary drivers to match with more women and nonbinary riders.

The ride-hailing service said the new feature, called “Women+ Connect,” offers women and nonbinary drivers the option to prioritize matches with other nearby women and nonbinary riders. When the feature goes live, women and nonbinary riders will be prompted to select “Count me in” in their apps, increasing their chances of being matched with their preferred drivers.

Lyft said that if there are no women or nonbinary riders nearby, drivers with the preference on will still be matched with men, adding that the new feature isn’t a guarantee of matches with preferred choices.

“Women+ Connect is all about providing more women and nonbinary people the opportunity to earn money on their terms and giving riders more choice,” Lyft CEO David Risher said in a statement. “We hope this gives millions of drivers and riders another reason to choose Lyft.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The announcement comes after Lyft in a 2021 community safety report detailed that it received over 4,000 reports of sexual assaults during their trips from 2017 to 2019, though it did not specify if the reported assaults happen to either drivers or passengers, according to NBC News.

Lyft on Tuesday said that a recent survey found that 23 percent of Lyft drivers are women, while women make up nearly half of its riders.

The new feature will roll out for early access in Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, and Lyft noted it is looking to launch the new feature in more cities in the near future.