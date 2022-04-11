(ABC4) – Lori Vallow has been deemed fit and competent to stand trial. Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have been under investigation for the disappearance and death of their two children Tylee and Joshua (JJ) since 2019.

In May of 2021, Vallow was deemed unfit to stand trial on charges related to the deaths of Tylee and JJ. An Idaho judge had ruled Vallow incompetent based on a psychological assessment.

Vallow is now scheduled to be transferred from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to the Fremont County Courthouse for an arraignment on April 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. Charges will be read to Vallow and Vallow will be expected to enter a plea.

Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell will be tried together starting in January 2023.