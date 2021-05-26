Lori Vallow Daybell’s brother listed as co-conspirator in new court documents

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – There are nine new charges against Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell in connection to the death of Vallow’s two children (Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and Tylee Ryan) and Daybell’s late wife (Tamara “Tammy” Daybell). These new charges also reveal a third co-conspirator, and it’s someone who’s been at the center of the case all along.

In July 2019, Lori Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed Vallow’s ex-husband Charles Vallow in Chandler, Ariz. Police ruled it as self defense.

Months later on Dec. 12, Cox died in his Gilbert, Ariz. home. According to the autopsy, he died of natural causes.

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the state of Idaho filed nine new charges, including three counts of first degree murder, against Vallow and Daybell. At the press conference, prosecuting attorney Rob Wood said, “To bring justice to Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan and J.J Vallow.”

In the court documents, Cox is named as a co-conspirator in multiple charges.

The documents for two charges allege Cox, Vallow and Daybell “did willfully and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree to commit murder in the first degree.” The first count is in relation to the death of Vallow’s daughter Tylee Ryan and the second for her son Joshua “J.J.” Vallow.

The records for those two counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder reveal Cox moved to Idaho with Vallow in September 2019. They also show he had contact with the two children on the days they are thought to have died.

Cox is again listed as a co-conspirator in a third count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. This third count is in relation to the death of Daybell’s late wife Tammy.

According to the court documents for the third charge, Cox searched the web for “grendel drop and shooting from a Dodge Dakota” on Oct. 8 through Oct. 12, 2019.

On Oct. 9, Cox got a burner phone. On that same day, he went to a Sportsman’s Warehouse near the Daybell’s home in Salem, Idaho. According to the records, after his visit to the store, Cox attempted to shoot Tammy Daybell in the driveway of her house.

The documents for this third count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder lists one last piece of evidence. The records show that on the night of Oct. 18, Cox was in a parking lot two and a half miles away from the Daybell home. Tammy Daybell was pronounced dead the next day.

At first, Tammy Daybell’s death was thought to be of natural causes. Officials later decided to exhume her body for an autopsy on Dec. 11, 2019. This was one day before Alex Cox died in Arizona. It took more than a year before law enforcement received the results of her autopsy.