Lori Vallow Daybell to appear in Rexburg court on Friday

REXBURG, Idah (ABC4 News, EastIdahoNews) – Lori Vallow Daybell is scheduled to appear in a Rexburg court Friday to face felony charges, according to Eastidahonews.com.

Daybell’s hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse in front of Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins. The hearing is to read Daybell her charges of desertion and nonsupport of children, resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation, and contempt.

Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have been the recent center of national attention after her children Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow disappeared in September.

EastIdahoNews.com said Daybell will return to Idaho on a commercial flight with multiple law enforcement officers. She is currently being held on a $5 million dollar bail in Kauai.

Friday’s hearing is open to the public. Courtroom etiquette is outlined here.



