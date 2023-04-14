BOISE, Idaho (ABC4) — The plot thickens in the Lori Daybell case, as it is revealed that Lori didn’t know she was not going to receive Charles’ money until after he was dead.

Lori Vallow Daybell was married to Charles Vallow when he was shot and killed by Lori’s own brother Alex Cox on July 11, 2019. To read more about that, click here.

Before his death, Charles took Lori off as beneficiary of his money and assigned his sister Kay Woodcock as beneficiary. On previous days of the trial, a witness said when she spoke to Lori after Charles’s death, Lori said Charles wanted to kill her because she had a million-dollar life insurance policy. Lori told her that if Charles died, all the money would go to Kay.

While it is true Charles’ money would go to Kay when he died, Lori did not find this out until after Charles died. On July 18, 2019, Chad and Lori had the following conversation:

“I just got a letter from the insurance company that I am not the beneficiary. It’s a spear thru my heart. Who do you think he changed it to? Brandon or possibly Kay?”Lori said.

Chad replied, “Wow. That’s terrible. There is no way to find out.”

In another conversation, Chad and Lori had on the same day after Lori spoke to the insurance company. She said that the beneficiary was changed in March of that year.”It was probably Ned before we got rid of him,” Lori said. “They can’t tell me to who of course, but it’s done. I’ll still get the 4,000 a month from SS.”

Ned was the given name of one of the demons that allegedly possessed Charles’ before he was killed by Lori’s brother. To read more about the demons, click here.