Lori Daybell heading to Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Lori Daybell made her last appearance in front of a Hawaiian judge Wednesday. She will be extradited to Idaho by authorities for a Friday court hearing.

The extradition hearing for Daybell only took a few minutes.

“Yes judge as I stated, she is due to be picked up sometime this afternoon or this evening by a transport team from Idaho. They are here on island. I believe she will be flying out this evening,” said Kauai County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar.

Daybell accused of desertion and not supporting her children 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children vanished five months ago.

Daybell refusing to talk with authorities about the case against her in Rexburg, Idaho.

“She is involving her Fifth Amendment rights to remain silent. She will not be questioned without an attorney present, during the transport, while waiting for the plane, or when they land in Idaho,” said Craig De Costa, Daybell’s Attorney.

Deputies are preparing for Daybell arrival and the high profile case to come – admitting inmates may know who she is.

“We want to make sure that we are not treating them any differently than another inmate. So we have to be fair across the board when we deal with anybody,” says Sgt Isaac Payne of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Daybell is expected at the Madison County Courthouse Friday at 2 p.m.

The judge in Hawaii making one thing clear about Daybell, “Once she is picked up by the Idaho authorities she is out of this courts jurisdiction.”

Our content partners East Idaho News reporting three attorneys from Meridian and Eagle will be representing Daybell – requesting a lower bail amount, and all evidence and discovery in the case.

Husband Chad Daybell is in Rexburg awaiting his wife’s return to the mainland.

