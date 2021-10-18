Longtime ESPN announcer Dick Vitale diagnosed with lymphoma

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 09: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the San Francisco Dons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Dons 81-77. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – After being diagnosed with melanoma in August, Dick Vitale has announced that he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma, according to his article on ESPN Front Row

Back in August, Vitale underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma, which he says is unrelated to the lymphoma diagnosis.

In a statement Vitale made on Monday, he explains that the treatment plan for lymphoma is going to be a lot tougher, and in both cases, early detection played an important role in helping to manage the cancers.

“With all that said, I consider myself very lucky. I’ve seen firsthand the devastation that cancer can have on families, on children, and on all of our loved ones.,” Vitale said in a statement on ESPN Front Row. “It can bring you to your knees. It’s physically and emotionally exhausting. It robs you of so many things, including life itself for some of the most unfortunate patients. I never lose sight of that, and that’s why I feel so lucky.

The 82-year-old sports commentator goes on to talk about the treatment plan for his lymphoma. “The plan is to treat my lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. The medical experts tell me it has a 90-percent cure rate. They say I can continue to work so I will have to manage my work schedule around my chemo schedule as they will monitor my test results along the way,” he writes.

Vitale joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season and called ESPN’s first-ever major NCAA basketball game for Wisconsin at DePaul that same year.