Longhorns react: Current and former UT football players speak out after head coach Tom Herman fired

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns both current and former are reacting to the huge news coming out of UT Athletics on Saturday: the firing of Longhorns head coach Tom Herman after four seasons.

Below, find reactions from several Longhorns as they learned the news of Herman’s departure.

Current players

Jordan Whittington, wide receiver: “Woke up coachless.”

Woke up coachless — Jordan Whittington (@J_Whitt3) January 2, 2021

Josh Thompson, defensive back tweeted, simply: “Wowww,” and another with a shocked emoji.

😳 — Josh Thompson (@given__talent) January 2, 2021

Another wordless reaction:

D’Shawn Jamison, defensive back, tweeted a grimacing face.

And another.

👀 — Jay Green (@jaygreen__) January 2, 2021

Jared Wiley, tight end: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to showcase myself at a place like Texas. Good luck at your next spot coach!”

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to showcase myself at a place like Texas. Goodluck at your next spot coach! https://t.co/zCQ5U5kHVe — JDub🥴 (@Jaredwiley23) January 2, 2021

DeMarvion Overshown, linebacker, sent three tweets, the first reading: “If it was a snake it would’ve bitten me,” followed by a facepalm emoji.

December 33rd of 2020….Cause ain’t no way we starting 2021 like this🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/pc6zvF6rmp — DeMarvion Overshown (@AGENT0__) January 2, 2021

Chris Adimora, defensive back, tweeted that he’d put his phone on do-not-disturb, saying he “woke up coachless, simple as that.”

I have no info for any of y'all. Phone on Dnd. Woke up coachless, simple as that. Gotta control what we can control . — Chris Adimora (@Ceewavvy1) January 2, 2021

Coach Herman wrote my Letter of Recommendation to get into Grad School @ @UTexasMcCombs Thank you! — Tope Imade (@TopeImade) January 2, 2021

Former players

Byron Hobbs-Vaughns, former linebacker who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal tweeted: “Thank you for opening my eyes while being on campus, wasn’t perfect but definitely taught me lessons. Appreciate ya @CoachTomHerman.” The message was followed by a heart emoji.