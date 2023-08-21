SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The long-time voice of Mario of the Super Mario Brothers, Charles Martinet, is stepping down from his role, Nintendo announced on Monday.

In their announcement, the company said Martinet will be moving into a new role as “Mario Ambassador.” Martinet provided the voice of Mario for 27 years.

Martinet, 67, has long been the voice of Nintendo’s mascot character. He first took the role when Mario entered the 3D space in Super Mario 64 on the Nintendo 64 in 1996. Since then, Martinet has provided the “Wa-hoos,” “Mama Mias” and “Ya-has” for Mario in over 100 video games and other media, according to IMDB.

Aside from Mario, Martinet has also provided the voice for several other Mario characters, including his lanky brother Luigi and fiendish rival Wario.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo said in a statement.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Martinet are expected to release statements and give messages to Nintendo and Mario fans through videos in the coming dates. On his personal X account, Martinet said his new adventure begins but Nintendo fans are “all Numba One in [his] heart.”

Nintendo did not specify what Martinet’s job description will be as Mario Ambassador, but they did say the role will allow him to travel the world and continue to “share the joy of Mario.”

Who will be replacing Martinet as Mario’s voice in future games and titles, or if there will be a replacement, hasn’t been made public. In 2023, Hollywood star Chris Pratt provided the Italian plumber’s voice in Illumination’s “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” though his performance received mixed reviews, according to an LA Times article.