Ohio K9 gets new donated protective vest

LOGAN, Ohio (ABC4 News) – Logan Police Department’s K9 Anni is set to get a donation of bullet and stab proof body armor

In a post on the Logan Police Department Facebook page, the department said the vest came as a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Anni’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Steven R. Nunn”, and is expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA that was established in 2009. Their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,500 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest, valued from $1,744 – $2,283, is $950.00. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-697 or visit www.vik9s.org.

