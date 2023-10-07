SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of firefighters into Israeli towns near the Giza Strip in an attack, killing hundreds, injuring thousands, and stunning the country, according to the Associated Press.

Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

The United Jewish Federation of Utah, as well as various local leaders, said they stand in solidarity with Israel.

“The United Jewish Federation of Utah along with the Jewish community of Utah stand in total and complete solidarity with our Israeli brethren,” the United Jewish Federation of Utah said. “We pray for their safety and will do everything we can to ensure the complete and total success of their efforts.”

The Federation said that many in their community have been in direct contact with friends and family hiding in their homes as terrorist are being rooted out from their towns and villages. Additionally, they said many in their community have family and friends being called up from reserve duty to defend Israel on its southern border and prevent from any escalation in the north of the country.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Gov. Spencer Cox said that Utah has a long-standing relationship with Israel and that the state will stand by them.

“We will stand by our ally as they face the aftermath of an unjust attack on their country and people,” he said. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this act of terrorism. Israel, and its people, will be in our prayers.”

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson called the developments “horrible” and with “dire consequences.”

“Our hearts and support are with the state of Israel and our friends in Utah’s Jewish communities,” she said on X.