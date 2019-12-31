Local law enforcement prepares for #VegasNYE

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As thousands get ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve here in Las Vegas, local law enforcement is gearing up as well. Police are expecting around 400,000 people to celebrate between The Strip and downtown, and with a bigger party, comes more security.

“I thought it was going to be nice to celebrate here, so yeah, we’re looking forward to celebrate New Year’s, here in Vegas,” said Patricia Anne Fernandez, who is visiting from the Philippines. “I mean, c’mon it’s Vegas, right!”

Some are even anticipating a wild way to end the decade.

“The people are crazy also,” said Nolan Aparis, also visiting from the Philippines. “They’re so much fun, actually.”

But as fireworks fly up above, police will be on patrol, down below.

“We want you to enjoy that evening, but please know, we will not tolerate those who come here to break the laws and disrupt the festivities,” said Kevin McMahill — Metro Undersheriff.

Metro officials say more than 1200 officers will be covering The Strip and downtown streets. The FBI, ATF and other federal agencies will be on hand too. After the events of 1 October, police are keeping a watchful eye for potential active shooter situations.

“It rises to a much higher level than it has in years past,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo. “So, we make adjustments in deploying personnel and different tactics we use to address those kinds of issues.”

“We have deployed quick response forces throughout the Strip and Fremont Street, smaller strike teams that are available to respond to any property immediately,” McMahill added.

There are also more bollards this time around, to increase pedestrian safety. All these efforts are creating less pressure for partygoers.

“We want to have a good time, and we’re glad there’s going to be a nice police presence, so that we can enjoy ourselves,” said Kellee Miller, visiting from Detroit.

As always, some items will be banned, including glass bottles, coolers, strollers and backpacks.

Police also want to remind everyone — if you see something, say something. You can report any suspicious activity to the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center at 702-828-7777