Limited-edition Pepsi hopes to take you ‘out to the ballgame’

(ABC4) – It’s here – October. Yes, it means fall is upon us, Halloween is around the corner, and football season is underway. But there is another great thing about the tenth month in the year – October baseball.

If you aren’t familiar with Major League Baseball, between late September and October, we shift from regular old baseball to playoffs baseball. The greatest teams in the league are now vying for the World Series and the Commissioner’s Trophy.

To celebrate, Pepsi is partaking in a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Cracker Jack. That’s right – Pepsi cola is combining with the caramel, popcorn, and peanut flavors of Cracker Jack. Here’s what the can – with a prize on the side – looks like:

Each 12-ounce can have one of four original peel-off temporary tattoos, like the classic Cracker Jack prizes.

The limited-edition Pepsi x Cracker Jack isn’t something you can just find at your nearest grocery store either.

According to PepsiCo, Pepsi x Cracker Jack is only available through the #PepsiSingToScore Sweepstakes on Twitter and TikTok. To participate, you can post a video singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” with the hashtags #PepsiSingToScore and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 2,000 Pepsi x Cracker Jack cans.

If you are lucky enough to win, your can will come in a specially designed box reminiscent of old-school Cracker Jack packaging, according to PepsiCo, along with three packs of the snack. Additionally, three grand prize winners will receive a premium “Collector’s Kit” with a Pepsi x Crack Jack can in a new baseball glove along with tickets to a final series game. For official sweepstakes rules, click here.

This isn’t the first time Pepsi has paired up with a snack.

Pepsi x Peeps (PepsiCo)

In March, Pepsi and Peeps collaborated for Pepsi x Peeps, a beverage combining the “refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet Peeps Marshmallow flavor consumers love” ahead of Easter.