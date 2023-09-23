LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Lehi firefighters have traveled to Northern California to assist with the Six Rivers Forest Lightning Complex fire.

A complex fire occurs when there are two or more wildfires in a close area, officials said.

This particular incident, which is located in the Six Rivers National Forest, reportedly has 14 different fires due to lightning strikes in the region.

Officials said the fire has burned more than 33,000 acres and is only 7% contained.

“Our firefighters are working on their fourth day and typically spend 14 days on the incident until released to return home,” Lehi Fire stated.

No further information is available at this time.