LEGO’s newest model, the Titanic, one of the largest ever

(ABC4) – Watch where you step – LEGO has unveiled one of its longest and largest models to date.

Made up of 9,090 pieces, the new model of the Titanic comes 110 years after it launched in Belfast, Ireland. The RMS Titanic is not just known for its sheer size but its grandeur, unmistakable exterior, and luxurious interior rooms.

LEGO shares these photos of the kit:

LEGO Titanic model (LEGO)

At over 1.3 meters long – or about 4’3″ – the Titanic LEGO model is over 17 inches tall and six inches wide. It has more pieces than the Colosseum unveiled in November 2020 and the well-known Millennium Flacon. On piece-count alone, the Titanic model has the second-most pieces of any LEGO kit, coming in behind the LEGO Art World Map.

The Titanic kit is available for pre-order starting on November 1 before the general sale begins on November 8 from LEGO Stores and online. The model can be all yours for just $629.99.